Finn Balor and Jey Uso finish was wrong from a psychology standpoint, former WWE star says

Stevie Richards believes Damian Priest and Finn Balor's win over Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on WWE RAW should have ended differently.

In the closing stages, Jimmy Uso superkicked Jey Uso on the ring apron while the referee's back was turned. Seconds later, Balor climbed to the top rope before performing his Coup de Grace finisher on Jey to secure a pinfall win.

Richards reviewed the final moments of the show on his Stevie Richards Wrestling Analysis YouTube channel. The former WWE star explained why Balor should have immediately pinned Jey instead of hitting his finisher:

"This is the disconnect," Richards said. "This is where things go wrong in a psychology standpoint because Finn would probably be better off just rolling over, putting even just an arm on Jey, to prove that Jimmy cost the babyfaces, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, the tag team titles. That's what we call heat." [2:31 – 2:53]

As a result of the win, Balor and Priest became two-time Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Jey Uso's tag title reign with Rhodes lasted just nine days.

Stevie Richards highlights potential Finn Balor issue

The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley) are among the top villains in WWE right now.

In Stevie Richards' opinion, Balor risks becoming a fan favorite if he wins too many matches with his crowd-popping finisher:

"I'm not splitting hairs. It might sound like it, but it all adds up to where the heels don't have progressive heat week in and week out if they just keep beating people with their finish, no matter what the circumstances, and people are gonna start liking them. Like, 'They're cool, they win, they use cool moves,' instead of saying, 'Those S.O.B.'s do not deserve to be champions.'" [7:23 – 7:46]

Balor has not performed as a babyface since joining The Judgment Day in June 2022. Prior to that, the Irishman was one of WWE's top good guys.

