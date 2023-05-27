Cody Rhodes sends a three-word message ahead of facing Brock Lesnar with a broken arm at WWE Night of Champions

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is all fired up ahead of his big match against Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions.

The American Nightmare is set to face the former Universal Champion for the second time this month at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While Rhodes was able to scrape a victory at Backlash, the odds are not in his favor at Night of Champions, as the Beast Incarnate broke his arm on RAW earlier this week.

Ahead of one of the most significant matches of his life, Rhodes took to Twitter to send a message. Here's what he had to say:

"Don’t be afraid."

Dutch Mantell backs Cody Rhodes to win at WWE Night of Champions

While Cody Rhodes has proven in the past that he is more than capable of winning despite not being at his 100%, competing against Brock Lesnar with a broken arm is going to be a whole other challenge.

With Lesnar more determined than ever, not many favor the American Nightmare to come out on top in their bout at Night of Champions. However, Dutch Mantell does not share that opinion, as he believes that Cody Rhodes will be the one standing tall.

"He could. See there are ways to beat these big monsters without killing them. Didn't he beat him before? ...Maybe Triple H himself will get involved in this. Because they better watch Brock, Brock has a tendency to say, 'Nope, not doing it, just not doing it.' And he could get up and next thing they know he's in Lithuania somewhere and they can't find him ...But I think Cody, I think Cody will win."

Key Oh Knee @The808Ohana In 1996 Kurt Angle won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck



tomorrow at Night of Champions Cody Rhodes beats Brock Lesnar with a broken freakin arm In 1996 Kurt Angle won a gold medal with a broken freakin necktomorrow at Night of Champions Cody Rhodes beats Brock Lesnar with a broken freakin arm https://t.co/16iENzlYzc

Cody has lost only one singles match since returning to WWE last year. The former AEW star will be hoping to extend his winning streak as he takes on Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions.

Who do you think will win between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

