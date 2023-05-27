"Triple H himself will get involved"- Veteran predicts shocking result for a major match at WWE Night of Champions (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes Triple H could get involved in the match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions.

The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate are set to collide for the second time this month at WWE's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia. While Rhodes may have got the better of the former Universal Champion at Backlash, the odds are against him this time as he will be competing with a broken arm.

However, Dutch Mantell believes that the former AEW star will be the one standing tall once again. The wrestling veteran also predicted that Triple H could get involved personally in the matter to convince Brock Lesnar to take a loss.

"He could. See there are ways to beat these big monsters without killing them. Didn't he beat him before? ...Maybe Triple H himself will get involved in this. Because they better watch Brock, Brock has a tendency to say, 'Nope, not doing it, just not doing it.' And he could get up and next thing they know he's in Lithuania somewhere and they can't find him ...But I think Cody, I think Cody will win." [From 44:11 to 45:33]

Triple H provided an update on the Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar match at WWE Night of Champions

WWE hosted a press conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ahead of tonight's premium live event, where Triple H cleared the air about the status of the match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

The match has been in jeopardy ever since The Beast Incarnate attacked Rhodes and injured his arm on this week's RAW. However, The American Nightmare refused to stay down and came out to confront Lesnar once again later in the show. This only led to Brock inflicting further damage to Rhodes' arm.

Cody Rhodes confirmed at the pre-show press conference that his arm was broken during the attack on Monday. However, the former AEW star stated that he still wants to fight. Hunter later made it official that the match will go on as planned originally.

While the odds are against Cody Rhodes at the moment, the RAW star has proved in the past that he can soldier on despite an injury as he defeated Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell with a torn pec. However, Brock Lesnar is more infuriated than ever after the loss at Backlash and could inflict irreversible damage to Rhodes' arm.

