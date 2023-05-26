Triple H provides updates on Cody Rhodes' injury and the status of his match against Brock Lesnar

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H cleared the air on Cody Rhodes' injury and the status of his match against Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions.

The American Nightmare was brutally attacked by Lesnar backstage on RAW earlier this week. However, he refused to go down and confronted the Beast Incarnate later on in the show, leading to the latter further injuring his arm. Rhodes declined to seek medical attention and insisted on going with the match at Night of Champions.

The former AEW star was present at the pre-show press conference, reiterating his desire to face the former Universal Champion despite suffering a broken arm. Triple H then announced that the scheduled bout will occur tomorrow at Night at Champions.

Hunter's decision was questioned by Michael Cole, who expressed concern over Cody competing with an injury, but the WWE CCO made it clear that if Rhodes wanted to fight, the match would take place as planned.

WWE veteran believes Brock Lesnar might have refused to lose to Cody Rhodes

The first match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar ended on an abrupt note after the American Nightmare secured a rollup victory. However, the story between the two was not over as the Beast Incarnate cost Cody a chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship and challenged him to match again.

However, Rhodes won't be at his 100% during the second meeting between the two as Lesnar broke his arm on Monday. During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo speculated that Triple H and Co. added an injury factor to the storyline because of Brock's demands:

"I'm wondering if Brock played the trump card and said, 'This guy can't beat me again. I got to go over Cody.' And the only way they could do that is if he goes into the match with a broken arm, though." (5:50 - 6:08)

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw A determined @CodyRhodes insists on facing Brock Lesnar at #WWENOC after suffering an arm injury from two brutal attacks at the hand of The Beast. A determined @CodyRhodes insists on facing Brock Lesnar at #WWENOC after suffering an arm injury from two brutal attacks at the hand of The Beast.#WWERaw https://t.co/uDeFE2YzXz

WWE is most likely to continue the feud between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar after Night of Champions. Reports have indicated that the duo could have another match at SummerSlam. If that is the case, it is most likely that The Beast Incarnate will come put on top at WWE's PLE in Saudi Arabia.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes