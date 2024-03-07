Cody Rhodes sends a three-word message ahead of his WrestleMania rematch against Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes took to social media to send a three-word message ahead of his WrestleMania showdown with Roman Reigns.

On Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, The American Nightmare will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The encounter will be a rematch of their WrestleMania 39 clash, where The Tribal Chief successfully retained his title following interference from The Bloodline.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rhodes hyped his upcoming clash against Reigns, claiming that he is counting down the days to The Show of Shows.

"Counting the days!" wrote Cody.

Corey Graves discussed Cody Rhodes' character and his desire to "finish the story"

WWE commentator Corey Graves has discussed Cody Rhodes' current character and his desire to "finish the story.''

During an interview on Short and to the Point, Graves discussed The American Nightmare's character. He said:

"He has really redefined what it means to be a hero in 2024. In an era where, [for] the last two decades, we didn't think that was possible, John Cena was raged against and rallied against because our fans were saying we don't want a clean-cut good guy; we don't want Superman; we want somebody who's a little edgy, a little gritty. And here comes Cody, as white meat as they come, and it just works, man."

He further added the importance of Roman Reigns' work ethic in Rhodes' story:

"Cody's story doesn't matter if Roman Reigns isn't doing what he has done for the past several years. If Roman hadn't hit a home run each and every time he stepped to the plate, this storm would not have [had] the same magnitude. This is not the same match to headline WrestleMania two years in a row and still sell out like crazy and have fans still clamoring for the outcome to finish the story."

Rhodes will look to ''complete his story'' at The Showcase of the Immortals this April.

