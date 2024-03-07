Former WWE champion explains why Cody Rhodes' story "doesn't matter" if not for Roman Reigns: "We don't want Superman"

A former WWE champion recently talked about how Roman Reigns has played a big part in Cody Rhodes' story. The name in question is current SmackDown commentator Corey Graves.

Since Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022, he has been talking about finishing his story by dethroning Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. This storyline took a big turn after The Rock seemingly took The American Nightmare's WWE WrestleMania XL spot. However, the 38-year-old is now on the verge of finishing his story at The Show of Shows this April.

During a recent interview on Short and to the Point, Corey Graves appreciated Cody Rhodes' work ethic and his ability to connect with fans. Graves also mentioned that Rhodes made his character work in an era where people went against John Cena for being too good.

"He has really redefined what it means to be a hero in 2024. In an era where, [for] the last two decades, we didn't think that was possible, John Cena was raged against and rallied against because our fans were saying we don't want a clean-cut good guy; we don't want Superman; we want somebody who's a little edgy, a little gritty. And here comes Cody, as white meat as they come, and it just works, man." [51:52 - 52:17]

The former WWE 24/7 Champion added that he believes Cody Rhodes' story wouldn't have mattered if Roman Reigns hadn't put in the work he has done for all these years.

"Cody's story doesn't matter if Roman Reigns isn't doing what he has done for the past several years. If Roman hadn't hit a home run each and every time he stepped to the plate, this storm would not have the same magnitude. This is not the same match to headline WrestleMania two years in a row and still sell out like crazy and have fans still clamoring for the outcome to finish the story." [52:22 - 52:46]

You can check out the whole interview below:

Cody Rhodes will possibly come face-to-face with Roman Reigns on this week's WWE SmackDown

During last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock and Roman Reigns challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL.

During this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare and The Visionary revealed that they will be present on the upcoming episode of the Blue Brand to respond to The Bloodline's challenge.

It will be interesting to see what Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have planned for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Please credit Short and to the Point podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE