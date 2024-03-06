38-year-old superstar to accompany Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

On SmackDown's upcoming episode, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are set to confront The Bloodline. This development took place after The Rock challenged Rhodes and Rollins to a tag match against him and Roman Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

While Rhodes and Rollins did discuss the challenge on RAW's latest episode, they haven't accepted or denied it yet. To do the same, they will appear on SmackDown this week. However, along with speaking about the challenge, there is a chance Rhodes and Rollins might surprise fans on SmackDown.

On the upcoming episode of the Blue Brand, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins can come along with Jey Uso. Like Rhodes, Jey has a score to settle with Jimmy Uso since the latter cost him the World Title and the Intercontinental Championship. This is a major reason why Jey could accompany Rhodes and Rollins.

While the angle is speculative, if WWE does something like this, they will be able to kick off the feud between Jey and Jimmy Uso. This could then lead to a potential match between the two at WrestleMania 40.

Former WWE writer believes The Rock is testing Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' patience through his promos

Since making consecutive appearances on WWE programming, The Rock has cut promos that have become the talk of the town. In his promos, The People's Champion has constantly taken several shots as Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

As per a wrestling veteran, The Rock is testing the duo through these promos. During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that through his unscripted promos, The Rock was checking how over Rhodes and Rollins are. Russo said:

"Bro, listen, in my experience working with The Rock, you just had to give him guidelines for the promo; the promo was his. Just like Austin. I don't think Gewirtz is writing anything like direct lines for Rock. But it's like, I swear to God, I think Rock is in with guys like Rollins and Cody; I think Rock is in like, 'Okay, let's see how over you guys are. Let's see it.' You know Rock's bring it? Like seriously." [23:02 onwards]

Until now, The Rock's promos have only cemented him as a heel. However, if he turns his back on Roman Reigns leading up to WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see how the crowd reacts.

Will Jey Uso accompany Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on this week's SmackDown? Sound off!

