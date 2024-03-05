The Rock is testing Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins with his unscripted promos, according to former WWE staffer (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about The Rock's attitude towards Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Dwayne has gone all out against WWE's top babyfaces. This past week on SmackDown, he torched Cody and Rollins during his promo. He dared the two stars to show up on SmackDown and accept his challenge for a tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo spoke about the current situation in WWE. He felt that The Great One may have some help from writers like Brian Gewirtz. He felt that The People's Champ probably wanted to see how good Cody and Seth were on the mic, and so he was putting them to the test every week.

"Bro, listen, in my experience working with The Rock, you just had to give him guidelines for the promo, the promo was his. Just like Austin. I don't think Gewirtz is writing anything like direct lines for Rock. But it's like, I swear to God, I think Rock is in with guys like Rollins and Cody, I think Rock is in like, 'Okay, let's see how over you guys are. Let's see it.' You know Rock's bring it? Like seriously." [23:02 onwards]

This week, Cody and Seth announced that they will be on SmackDown this coming Friday to answer The Rock's challenge. Both stars made it clear that they wanted to bring down The Bloodline.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out when the four biggest stars of the company are under the same roof.

