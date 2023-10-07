Cody Rhodes sends a two-word message after SmackDown goes off the air

Cody Rhodes has his fingers dipped in multiple pots at the moment, and it's safe to say that he has quite a few enemies in WWE presently. However, The American Nightmare isn't one to back away from a fight, and shortly after SmackDown went off air, Rhodes took to X to showcase his confidence.

In the main event of SmackDown, LA Knight took on Jimmy Uso. However, during the match, Knight got ambushed by Solo Sikoa. Knight wasn't alone, however, as Cena rushed to his aid. The two soon were outnumbered as The Judgement Day walked out and shook hands with The Bloodline, ganging up against those in the ring. It wasn't long before Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes came out to help against their common enemies.

Rhodes sent a brief two-word message following the latest episode of SmackDown.

"Not flinching"

Cody Rhodes is set to challenge for gold tomorrow at Fastlane

After Jey Uso quit WWE, Cody Rhodes talked to some higher ups to get Jey reinstated, this time as a member of the RAW roster. Cody's decision to do so faced some opposition from other members of the roster, including Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre. While many came around to accepting Jey, some still had a hard time with the move, considering their past encounters with the former Bloodline member.

The Judgement Day intended to recruit Jey, but after weeks of trying, Jey turned down their offer and started a feud with the faction, with Cody, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens having his back. Finn Balor and Daiman Priest are now scheduled to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso tomorrow at Fastlane.

Multiple storylines have since intertwined. The Judgement Day and The Bloodline have now seemingly reached an agreement to partner up, while Cena and LA Knight have found common enemies over on the blue brand.

All of this seems to be shaping up perfectly for a big Survivor Series match next month, where WWE might have a big surprise planned for the Chicago fans.

Do you think Rhodes and Jey will win the tag titles or will The Judgement Day reign supreme? Let us know in the comments section below.

