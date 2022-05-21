Cody Rhodes set to face 2-time WWE Champion on RAW next week

As confirmed by WWE, Cody Rhodes will face former world champion The Miz on the upcoming edition of RAW.

The A-Lister and The American Nightmare are good friends in real life and share a long history dating back to their younger days. At present, The Miz is one of the top heels on RAW, while Rhodes is one of the biggest babyfaces on the red brand.

The latter is set to face Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell inside the monstrous steel structure next month. Their bout is expected to headline the premium live event, but before that, Cody Rhodes will have to look out for other threats along the way.

The Miz has been involved in an unlikely alliance with the United States Champion Theory over the last few weeks. They were targeting Mustafa Ali on RAW until Ciampa took the responsibility of torturing the returning star.

The A-Lister will look to throw Rhodes off his game and make a statement. The American Nightmare will also have to look out for Rollins, who always interferes with his matches on the red brand.

WWE confirms two more segments for RAW

Last week, Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in a Steel Cage match. The All Mighty prevailed despite repeated interference from MVP and Cedric Alexander. As confirmed by WWE, Lashley will step back inside the ring with a special challenge for Omos and MVP on RAW next week.

As of this writing, Lashley has not revealed details of his plans for his backstabbing manager or his new client.

Additionally, the show's last main event saw Asuka beat Becky Lynch to win a shot at the RAW Women's Championship. WWE has teased a potential response from Big Time Becks, who is furious at The Empress of Tomorrow for using green mist to seal her victory in the high-stakes match.

