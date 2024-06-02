Cody Rhodes shares heartwarming moment with a fan at recent WWE show

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is known for interacting with fans during live shows. The American Nightmare recently shared a heartwarming moment with a fan at a house show.

Rhodes was attacked by AJ Styles on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown after the latter faked his retirement from professional wrestling. The two veterans squared off in a title match during a recent house show at Westchester County Center in White Plains, following The Phenomenal One's antics. As is the case with nearly all the championship bouts at live events, the champion retained his title.

WWE recently took to Instagram to share a reel of Cody Rhodes sharing an adorable moment with a little fan. In the video, he can be seen welcoming the kid near the entranceway to join him on the ramp. The little boy does Rhodes' iconic "woah" alongside the WWE Superstar in the heartwarming video.

Former WWE writer claims many people would have hated the original WrestleMania XL plans for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes ended Roman Reigns' 1316-day title reign to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. However former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently made a shocking claim about the original plans set for the former AEW star at The Showcase of Immortals this year.

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, the veteran writer opened up about several things, including The Rock's return to WWE, WrestleMania XL, and more.

He also talked about the wrestling promotion's original plans for Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. Although he refrained from getting into the details, Gewirtz stated that a lot of people would have really hated the original plan.

"I do ultimately want to write a second book on this whole thing. So I don’t want to say everything, but I will say, and I can say this with 100% certainty, that the original plan is something that you, Dave, and many, many more people would have hated more than anything in life itself. I can’t overstate that or understate that. I can’t state that any more clearly," he said. [H/T: Wrestlezone]

Cody Rhodes successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles at Backlash Premium Live Event last month. The feud between the two veterans seemed to have ended in France, as The American Nightmare took on Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring PLE recently. However, The Phenomenal One's recent attack on Rhodes has most likely reignited their rivalry.

