Cody Rhodes shares interesting birthday gift from his wife

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently revealed an interesting gift he received from his wife, Brandi Rhodes. The American Nightmare posted a social media update to thank her for the present.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion turned 40 on June 30. The babyface star received greetings from fellow performers and wrestling fans from all over the world.

Earlier today, Rhodes took to Instagram stories to thank Brandi Rhodes for the cigar gifted to him for his birthday. The SmackDown star admitted that he was a difficult person to get gifts for. However, the present from his wife blew him away.

"Well known I'm a hard person to get gifts for - This blew me away! Thanks @thebrandirhodes," he wrote.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram Story:

Cody Rhodes thanks his wife for the birthday gift (Image credits: Star's Instagram Story)

WWE analyst comments on Cody Rhodes' potential heel turn

In a recent interview, Cody Rhodes discussed the possibility of turning heel. Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts recently shared his reaction to those remarks made by The American Nightmare.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the 41-year-old opined that Rhodes' statement regarding a potential heel turn was not a deceptive one. Roberts noted that Cody could turn heel anytime. It could happen as soon as SummerSlam, or it could even take three years.

"I don't think Cody [Rhodes] was bluffing when he said he doesn't have a time frame on it. Could Cody turn heel at SummerSlam? I suppose he could. He could turn heel in a month or so. It could also take a year. It could also take three years because we're witnessing, effectively simultaneously, stories being told on a micro and a macro level," he said.

You can check out the video below for Sam Roberts' comments:

The American Nightmare is slated to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. He would look to win back the very title he lost to The Cenation Leader at WrestleMania 41.

