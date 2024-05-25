Cody Rhodes shares a message after WWE King and Queen of the Ring goes off the air

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes delivered an emotional message following the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The American Nightmare defended his title against Logan Paul in the main event of the show today in Saudi Arabia.

Logan Paul attempted to cheat several times during the title match and almost got physical with Michael Cole as the commentator berated him for his questionable tactics. Actor and comedian Ibrahim Al Hajjaj got involved in the match and distracted The Maverick. Cody Rhodes capitalized by hitting the Cross Rhodes to retain his title. After the event, Rhodes delivered an emotional promo and stated that he could not wait to see the fans in Saudi Arabia again.

"Incredible showing by United States Champion Logan Paul. Well, this is it for now, I cannot wait until I see you all again. God bless you guys, thank you all very much. Take care of each other, have a goodnight, I love you all," said Rhodes. [From 01:50 - 02:21]

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Roman Reigns has still not returned to television following the loss last month.

Former WWE manager suggests Logan Paul could get a rematch against Cody Rhodes

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes Logan Paul could be in line for another match against Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk before the PLE took place, Mantell claimed Paul could get another shot at the champion following WWE King and Queen of the Ring. He said the two stars would have a great bout at the premium live event and it could lead to their rivalry continuing on WWE television.

"I think since Cody has just become champion, I think he needs a straight up win here because they got weeks and weeks and weeks. Just keep Logan Paul warm and he can jump back in there. If they have a good match here people will be dying to see another one. So I would say they're gonna have a great match. I know they're gonna have a great match. They've had like a month to work on that. And I think Cody goes over." [23:41 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Logan Paul wrestled in only his 13th match of his career today at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. Only time will tell if the 29-year-old will get another title shot against Rhodes down the line.

