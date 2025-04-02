Cody Rhodes shares surprising game plan ahead of John Cena match

The American Nightmare is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Cody Rhodes recently revealed his interesting game plan for the highly anticipated clash.

Ad

The Cenation Leader will be heading into The Showcase of the Immortals with a massive advantage over the champion. The veteran has defeated Rhodes in all four of their previous one-on-one contests.

Speaking to Fox News Digital on behalf of WWE's partnership with Clash of Clans, Cody Rhodes noted he was looking at his WrestleMania 41 bout as his first against John Cena. He pointed out that the 16-time former World Champion initially took his time before becoming a top star. Rhodes stated it took a lot of hard work to reach Cena's level.

Ad

Trending

"I look at a lot of stuff now, like John and my match at WrestleMania 41. I really look at it like it’s the first time ever," Rhodes said. "John was somebody who came in and, not right away, but he did find his footing quickly in terms of who John Cena was going to be, and he waved that flag and carried his brand very firmly, very in a disciplined manner for as long as he did. Really helped pull the wagon at WWE during a transitional period as well. I feel like he’s always been that John for me – good guy or bad guy. You needed to work as hard, if not harder, and you need to get to his level, otherwise he was going to step over you and then leave you in the dust," Rhodes said.

Ad

The Undisputed WWE Champion reasoned that the upcoming match felt like a first-time clash with John Cena as he believed he was more prepared than the last few times he faced the latter.

"So, now, looking at the matchup, that’s why I say it feels like a first-time-ever for me, because early in my career, I hadn’t found my footing. I didn’t know who I was. And now, especially judging from these past several interactions in the ring, I feel like we do know who each other are now. [… ] I couldn’t have put it in my wildest dreams that this would be a WrestleMania headline match and main event, especially under the circumstances it’s come under. But that’s the beautiful thing about pro wrestling, it’s too tough to call," Rhodes added. [H/T: Fox News]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes floored John Cena on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes and John Cena continued the build for their championship match by going face to face on RAW for the third week running. The two stars took turns at firing brutal shots at each other.

Cena attempted to leave before Cody Rhodes stated that the fans had never chanted "You can't wrestle" at him, which made The Cenation Leader re-enter the squared circle and take a cheap shot. However, The American Nightmare was alert and floored his WrestleMania 41 opponent with a Cross Rhodes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

John Cena will enter WrestleMania 41's main event, looking to win a record 17th World Title later this month. It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes can play spoilsport by securing his first-ever win over the veteran.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback