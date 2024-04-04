Cody Rhodes shares his take on the lawsuit against Vince McMahon

Cody Rhodes recently gave his thoughts on the accusations and lawsuit filed against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In a shocking turn of events, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon earlier this year, accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking. Consequently, the former company chairman had to resign from his position in the TKO Group Holdings.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Cody Rhodes talked about several things, including his upcoming WrestleMania match, rivalry with The Bloodline, his Royal Rumble win, and more. The 38-year-old also opened up about his views on the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon. Rhodes pointed out that the accuser should not be shamed in such cases:

"Whenever there is an accusation or anything of that nature, it is very important that you don't shame the accuser because people are quick to do that sometimes. But I also am not a legal personnel. I'm not a law enforcement of any kind. I like to just see how [it] plays out from the legal court situation. Did someone break the law? Is there guilt? Is there a punishment?" stated Rhodes.

The American Nightmare further stated that although his entire focus is on making the show better, he is hopeful that there will be a resolution and justice will be served:

"I don't want to be naive to it. But I've put my focus solely on how do we make the show the best show possible. The excitement over Netflix, the excitement over WrestleMania 40, the excitement over The Rock returning. So, I do not have a lot of time to focus on that. But I am looking at it like everybody in a sense of, hopefully, there is a resolution, that the justice is brought for whomever."

Cody Rhodes will look to finish his story at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare put forth a courageous performance. However, The Bloodline helped The Tribal Chief win the match and retain his title.

Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble match for the second time in a row earlier this year and chose to challenge Roman Reigns for the title at The Show of Shows. It remains to be seen if he will finally end The Head of the Table's record-breaking title reign.

