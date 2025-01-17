Cody Rhodes shares two-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jan 17, 2025 19:20 GMT
Rhodes will be putting the title on the line at Royal Rumble 2025. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes shared a two-word message ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The American Nightmare is currently in a personal rivalry with Kevin Owens. Rhodes defeated The Prizefighter at Saturday Night's Main Event last month to retain the title. However, Owens attacked him after the match and hit the champion with a Package Piledriver. Owens had also brutally attacked Randy Orton in November 2024 and The Viper has not returned to WWE television since.

Rhodes took to Instagram to share a two-word message and a video ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. He shared a compilation set along with Aloe Blacc's song "The Man".

"Tell Everybody. #QB1," Rhodes wrote.

You can check out Rhodes' Instagram post below:

The 39-year-old will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Owens once again at Royal Rumble next month. The two stars will be squaring off in a Ladder Match at the premium live event on February 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Bill Apter reacts to Cody Rhodes being attacked on WWE SmackDown

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes being attacked by Kevin Owens last Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Paul Heyman informed the former AEW star last week on the blue brand that Roman Reigns would be entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match with the hopes of earning a title match against Rhodes. Kevin Owens showed up and brawled with the champion before security broke up the altercation.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Apter said that Owens' attack was predictable, and he wasn't interested in seeing it on last week's show.

"Kevin Owens disrupting everything that Cody Rhodes is involved with is getting a little out of hand now. Anytime Cody comes in, you know Kevin Owens is gonna be there. I kinda didn't want to see him at that particular point. I would have liked them to have just let it alone with the challenge, accept it then go into the match, whatever it is," he said. [8:04 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Apter's comments:

youtube-cover

Cody Rhodes captured the title at WrestleMania XL and has been champion for 284 days. Only time will tell if Kevin Owens can wrestle it away at Royal Rumble 2025.

