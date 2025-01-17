Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (January 17, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is set to feature a couple of exciting matches and top appearances. Fans can expect appearances from the brand's champions and The Bloodline.

The January 17, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. It has a capacity of up to 16,100 and is the home of the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

Several weekly shows took place in tonight's arena and was the home of a couple of premium live events like Vengeance 2001 and One Night Stand 2008. The last time the Stamford-based promotion held a show in tonight's arena was the January 4, 2024, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: San Diego, California

Venue: Pechanga Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $71.40 to $360.57 while two tickers range from $54.74 to $541.45.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown?

As of this writing, two matches are scheduled for tonight's show which include a title match from the women's division and tag team action from the men's division. It will also feature the return of a member of The Bloodline.

Tiffany Stratton is now the new Women's Champion on the roster after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax on the first episode of WWE SmackDown this year. Tonight, she will have her first challenger as she defends the gold against Bayley.

WWE SmackDown's tag team division has been busy as they determine who will be the next challengers for Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa's Tag Team Championship. Last week, Los Garza defeated Pretty Deadly while Motor City Machine Guns defeated A-Town Down Under. Tonight, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin will go against Angel and Berto to determine who will be the next contenders for DIY's gold.

The upcoming Friday show may also welcome some new faces. As many may know, WWE introduced the transfer window that allows superstars to switch brands. On this week's RAW, it was revealed that The Wyatt Sicks have been transferred to SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the presence of the group will be felt tonight.

Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns fought in a Tribal Combat match on RAW's Netflix premiere to determine the one and only Tribal Chief, which was won by the former Undisputed WWE Champion. Last week, the former North American Champion was absent from the show, but he is set to return tonight.

