Nick Aldis to ban 40-year-old star after backstage meltdown; former champ signed? 4 Things the WWE SmackDown GM can do on tonight's episode

Nick Aldis has been leading the troops on WWE SmackDown quite well. However, things seem to be getting out of the GM’s hands on a few occasions. WWE fans have recently seen more brawls on the brand than usual. Stars from RAW have also appeared on the blue brand in recent weeks.

The overall tension on the SmackDown brand could force Nick Aldis to make some important decisions on the show. Friday night could turn out to be another treat for fans.

Below are four things Nick Aldis could do on tonight’s show:

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

#4. Nia Jax could be banned from WWE SmackDown

Nia Jax vented her frustration backstage last week after losing her WWE Women’s Championship on the first episode of SmackDown in 2025. Jax had a backstage meltdown that led Nick Aldis to book a Fatal 4-Way Match between herself, Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair to decide Tiffany Stratton’s first challenger.

Trending

Bayley ultimately won the match, and Jax did not seem too happy with her loss. The latest edition of SmackDown could see her have another backstage meltdown in Nick Aldis’ office, forcing the GM to ban her from the brand. It would be the right call, especially if Nia Jax is moving to the RAW brand. She could turn out to be a good challenger for Rhea Ripley on the red brand.

#3. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event could host a big title match

#DIY did well to trick The Motor City Machine Guns and win the WWE Tag Team Titles from them. They have proven to be a great heel tag team over the years. Los Garza had an entertaining match against Pretty Deadly last week on SmackDown. Angel and Berto defeated the heels to show that they are back in business on the Friday Night Show.

The Blue brand's upcoming episode could see Nick Aldis reward Los Garza with a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The duo could challenge #DIY for the title at the show. It would be a good way to give Los Garza an opportunity on the big stage without hinting at a title change. Both teams are capable of putting up a great show for fans.

#2. Nick Aldis could keep Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens separated

It’s becoming nearly impossible to keep Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens away from each other. Owens emerged to attack Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix premiere, only to be taken down by Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare left Jimmy Uso high and dry in their tag team contest last week after Kevin Owens came out. The two men fought all over the arena and ended up laying each other to waste.

The latest edition of SmackDown could see Nick Aldis beef up security and ensure the two men are separated at all costs. He could do so to ensure both men remain fit and healthy to compete in their Undisputed WWE Championship match at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

#1. Drew McIntyre could sign with WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre has been chasing the original members of The Bloodline since his WWE return last year. He interrupted Seth Rollins and CM Punk on last week’s RAW to claim that they were wasting their time on each other rather than taking down the tyrant, Roman Reigns.

McIntyre's quest to get to The OTC could see him strike a deal with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. The Scottish Warrior could appear in a backstage segment in Aldis’ office to sign to the brand.

His actions could lead to some great storylines, including Reigns’ potential elimination from the Rumble by McIntyre. The two could then feud all the way till WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback