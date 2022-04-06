"I don’t think I was mature enough for it" - Cody Rhodes comments on what he would never do in wrestling again

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has pointed out why he would never take up an office job in the wrestling business again.

The American Nightmare served as the Executive Vice President in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, apart from being a wrestler. Cody returned to WWE and had his first match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The RAW Superstar enjoyed a massive reception from fans upon his victory against The Visionary.

Cody Rhodes spoke to the media post-WrestleMania 38 and admitted that he was not ready for the office job in AEW.

"Never say never, just in general because in just six years we’re having this conversation and I’ve completely gone back on what I’ve said. I don’t think I want a management job in wrestling ever again. I don’t think I was mature enough for it. I tried. “Eddie (Kingston) and Rick (Starks), you mentioned them both, all I did was put them out there. Seth did the same thing for me. He put me out there. Tony Khan was the one who said ‘Yes!’ I had said, ‘We don’t have to hire everybody from the open challenge’ and we basically did," said the 36-year-old. (H/T - Wrestling Inc.) (45:28 onwards)

The American Nightmare further noted that he is going to stick to being a wrestler.

"But I will try and stay clear of any management roles, anything like that ever. I am a wrestler. A superstar, and that’s probably what’s best for me." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.) (48:42 onwards)

Eric Bischoff rates Cody Rhodes' return to WWE

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff has stated that every bit of Cody's return to WWE was "10 out of 10."

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, the veteran highlighted that he was delighted to be able to witness the moment live. The 66-year-old also revealed that he spoke to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion afterwards.

"Everything from the entrance, the match, the post-match production, the visual reactions to the crowd, what element of that entire presentation was not a 10 on a scale of 1-10. I don’t know, I couldn’t pick it out. That was so good, I was so so happy to be able to watch that live. So proud and I reached out to Cody, we connected afterwards and I’m just so proud for him. I really really am." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Do you think Cody Rhodes could be the next challenger for Roman Reigns? Sound off below.

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Pratik Singh