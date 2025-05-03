It's been a few weeks since Cody Rhodes' title loss at WrestleMania, and his absence is annoying Vince Russo. WrestleMania 41 ended with Cody dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena in a main event that featured a widely criticized Travis Scott interference.

The Rock was nowhere to be found at WrestleMania 41, as John Cena, with Scott's help, defeated The American Nightmare to become a 17-time World Champion. While the villainous Cena has rekindled his rivalry with Randy Orton, Rhodes has yet to speak on his most recent defeat and immediate future.

In the latest episode of BroDown, Vince Russo called out the WWE for delaying Rhodes' response and noted how two weeks had passed without fans getting any answers.

Russo said the longer Cody waits to break his silence, the more embarrassing it will be for WWE, all because of the seemingly bizarre Travis Scott moment from WrestleMania.

Vince retaliated when told not to bury WWE always and said the current management of Cody was another reason why the heat on the company was warranted.

He explained:

"Guys, listen to me. Mac, we had the champion of a year, get scr**ed out of the title by a rapper; by a rapper, okay? Tomorrow is going to be two weeks. We've not heard from him. I'm going to sit here and put over WWE for that. Cody Rhodes gets scr**ed by a rapper, and not a peep from Cody Rhodes. I'm supposed to put that over? Can you imagine if Austin got ripped off the title? Can you imagine him the following night? Now we're two weeks in and not a peep from Cody Rhodes. And I'm not supposed to sit here and bury WWE?" he said. [From 26:45 onwards]

Cody Rhodes is one of WWE's main attractions, and the 39-year-old may potentially return to reclaim the championship he lost. However, that might only happen after Backlash, where John Cena and Randy Orton will take fans on a nostalgic ride.

