Cody Rhodes' sister hints at his reported WWE return

Cody Rhodes' sister Teil has seemingly reacted to his rumored return to WWE in a recent social media post.

It has been reported that the former AEW star signed a new deal with World Wrestling Entertainment a few days ago. He's rumored to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The report also mentions that he'll be assigned to Monday Night RAW upon his return.

Teil Rhodes took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of Cody and WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes with the caption:

"I knew my old man best and I know he would be beaming with pride if he could see what’s next."

It seems as though she is hinting at the possible return of her brother to WWE as she says that their father would be proud of what he is doing next.

Cody Rhodes could make his WWE return at WrestleMania 38

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the former AEW TNT Champion could make a surprise return at The Show of Shows similar to what Matt and Jeff Hardy did at WrestleMania 33.

"How they do it, I think they may end up doing the Hardys thing, where you know they're coming but they don't announce it, and they get the big pop, they show up the day of the show. They may be doing that one. But they've played up so big, Seth Rollins and WrestleMania. Again, he didn't do an angle with anybody else, there's nobody left. It's not like they downplayed him because he's not on the card, which is what you do in this scenario if someone's not one the card," said Meltzer.

The announcement of Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW was made in February as he left the company alongside his wife Brandi Rhodes after contract negotiations came to a halt.

