Cody Rhodes' sister mocks John Cena following shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

John Cena changed the promotion's landscape at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 when he turned heel on Cody Rhodes. Recently, Rhodes' sister, Teli Rhodes, mocked The Franchise Player following the villainous attack.

Last week, John Cena did the unthinkable and sold his soul to The Rock by attacking Cody Rhodes. The move upset millions, and no one expected the veteran to turn his back on everything he stood for as a performer in the Stamford-based promotion.

Today, John Cena made a post on X (fka Twitter), which might've been a subtle message about his earth-shattering heel turn against The American Nightmare. Later, Cody Rhodes' sister Teli Rhodes sent a message and mocked Cena with Stone Cold Steve Austin's famous catchphrase:

"WHAT," Teli Rhodes wrote on John Cena's post.

John Cena hasn't commented on his actions from WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Earlier this year, John Cena returned to WWE with one goal: to main-event WrestleMania 41 and win his 17th World Championship. Later, he entered the Men's Royal Rumble match, but he received a huge reality check when he lost the match to Jey Uso.

After the event, he decided to embark on a journey that no one saw coming. The Franchise Player announces his entry into the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber without having to participate in a qualifying match.

In the Chamber"s final moments, Cena capitalized on CM Punk, who was already taken out by Seth Rollins, and won the match. After the bout, he aligned with The Rock and attacked Cody Rhodes. Later, he was scheduled to appear at a press conference in Toronto.

However, Cena appeared and left without uttering a word to the press. Later, The Rock revealed that John Cena has returned to shooting movies and will appear in two weeks, as he's advertised for WWE RAW. It'll be interesting to see what The Face That Runs the Place has to say about his heel turn.

