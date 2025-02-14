Cody Rhodes' sister shares emotional message ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Rhodes, posted an emotional social media update. She shared a piece of advice while remembering her late father's heartwarming gesture.

The 42-year-old recently took to her X/Twitter account to recall Dusty Rhodes sending flowers to her school when he was on the road. On Valentine's Day, Teil noted that one should make a public display of affection for the person they love.

"When Dream was on the road and I was a girl he would always send flowers to my school so I would get them in class. The point is if you love someone you should make a real scene about it. #HappyValentinesDay❤️💕 ," she wrote.

You can check out Teil Rhodes' X/Twitter post:

Teil Rhodes is Cody Rhodes' older sister and was a team member of AEW alongside The American Nightmare and Dustin Rhodes. While Teil and Cody are WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes' two children with his second wife Michelle Rubio, The American Dream also had two children with his first wife, Sandra McHargue: Dustin Rhodes and Kristin Runnels Ditto.

WWE Hall of Famer's bold comment on Cody Rhodes' Undisputed Championship run

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania XL. The 39-year-old has been the champion ever since.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray noted that he agreed with CM Punk claiming Rhodes appeared defeated and exhausted. The veteran added that The Best in the World's comments made Rhodes realize that being the World Champion had started to take its toll on him.

"Cody's tone and volume and the gruff or the base in his voice told me that he seemed defeated and exhausted. And that's what Punk was kinda trying to tell him. This is starting to take it out of you, kid. You ain't sleeping at night because of everything that goes on with the responsibility of becoming the World Champion. It's almost as if Cody realized last night, wow this is not all that it's cracked up to be," he said. [From 5:38 to 6:16]

Check out Bully Ray's comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes' most recent championship match saw him defend his title against Kevin Owens in a back-and-forth ladder match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see who faces Rhodes in a title match at WrestleMania 41.

