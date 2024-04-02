Cody Rhodes' sister Teil sends message ahead of the last RAW before WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes' sister sent out a message on social media heading into the WrestleMania week.

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW will be the go-home show before WrestleMania XL. After attacking The American Nightmare last week, The Rock is scheduled to make an appearance on the show alongside Roman Reigns.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the red brand, Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Rhodes, took to X/Twitter to share a message in support of the former AEW star and thanked the fans as the all-important WrestleMania week commences:

"Mania week - let’s go #CodyRhodes BIG shout out to all the fans that were louder than the crack in the bell! See yall in Philly," she wrote.

You can check out Teil Rhodes' X post below:

Expand Tweet

Wrestling veteran believes Triple H could punish Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Night Two of The Show of Shows. The two superstars will be in action on Night One as well. Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno suggested an unexpected finish to the championship match. The 56-year-old stated that Triple H could interfere and cost Rhodes the bout as punishment for leaving the Stamford-based company before making his eventual return:

"I thought that was so out of character that this is what I was thinking the story is, that Cody talks about my story, my story, my story. What if the story is at the time, at the moment he's ready to win the title that Hunter comes in with the s**ewjob, and the story was, 'We set you up because nobody leaves us and tries to come and like go... This is the punishment you got for coming back. We're gonna bring up all your hopes, and we're gonna ruin it in your biggest moment,'" he said.

Expand Tweet

The American Nightmare failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief when the two locked horns at WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble match for the second time in a row to get another shot at Roman Reigns at The Showcase of the Immortals. It remains to be seen if the former AEW star will finally end The Head of the Table's record-breaking title reign.

Who do you think will win the championship match at WrestleMania XL? Sound Off!