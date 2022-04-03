Cody Rhodes speaks for the first time about why he returned to WWE, leaving AEW

New WWE signing Cody Rhodes has opened up about his return to the company after leaving AEW, stating that he's really excited about re-joining Vince McMahon's company.

Cody Rhodes and AEW could not go agree on a new contract, which resulted in him becoming a free agent in February. He returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent.

Following his return, Variety published an interview with Rhodes, where the former Intercontinental Champion spoke about how it feels to return to WWE and how he feels about leaving AEW.

"Everyone who knows has asked me how I’m feeling [about returning to WWE], if I’m really excited. The answer I kind of keep giving everybody is it’s just a really heavy feeling. When I first got into wrestling, I was solely in the WWE system, and I had that dream of getting to the top. Then dreams are like rivers, as the Garth Brooks song says, and it veered and it changed. Then we were able to do what we were able to do with AEW and that’s something that I’m very proud of, but to be able to revisit the thing that I set out to do in the first place when I didn’t think I would get that chance is just heavy," said Rhodes.

Ahead of his return at WrestleMania, Rhodes said that he had a lot of responsibility going into the match and several mixed feelings.

What happened in Cody Rhodes' return match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38?

Rhodes and Rollins had a hard-fought and physical match, where the two inflicted a lot of pain on each other.

The former AEW star landed a Cross Rhodes - his finisher - on Rollins, but the former Universal Champion kicked out to deny Rhodes a win at 'Mania. Rollins then got in some high-flying offense, including an inverted superplex, but it was Rhodes' time to now kick out.

Cody then landed an acrobatic cutter from the top rope. He then landed two consecutive Cross Rhodes and then took a leaf out of his legendary father's book, landing a Bionic Elbow to finish Rollins and get his win.

