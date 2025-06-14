  • home icon
  Cody Rhodes' star power under question; WWE veteran exposes his booking on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes' star power under question; WWE veteran exposes his booking on SmackDown (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jun 14, 2025 15:16 GMT
Cody Rhodes was in action on SmackDown this week [Image: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes was in action on SmackDown this week [Image: WWE.com]

WWE star Cody Rhodes is at an interesting point in his career. The American Nightmare is no longer the champ, but is still one of the most beloved stars on the roster.

Rhodes was in action this week on SmackDown. During the opening segment, he confronted John Cena and called out the champ over his claims of being the greatest. Cody reminded Cena of how he pinned the star at Money in the Bank and suggested that the two would possibly meet again in the future.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo claimed he never quite understood the buzz around Cody Rhodes. He mentioned it was hard to describe the issue, but felt Cody didn't just fit in with other stars like Jacob Fatu. The veteran writer also pointed out that Rhodes' character was a heel, but he was being booked and treated like a babyface on WWE TV.

"I just don't get the whole Cody thing at all. He's so, I don't even know what word to describe. Look at Cody and put him next to Fatu." Vince added, "He's a heel, absolutely. He's a heel. I've said it from day one." [From 39:55 onwards]
It was a successful outing for Cody Rhodes as he emerged victorious in a Fatal Four-Way match. He defeated Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest to advance to the semi-final of the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Edited by Prityush Haldar
