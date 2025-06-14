Cody Rhodes' star power under question; WWE veteran exposes his booking on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE star Cody Rhodes is at an interesting point in his career. The American Nightmare is no longer the champ, but is still one of the most beloved stars on the roster.

Rhodes was in action this week on SmackDown. During the opening segment, he confronted John Cena and called out the champ over his claims of being the greatest. Cody reminded Cena of how he pinned the star at Money in the Bank and suggested that the two would possibly meet again in the future.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo claimed he never quite understood the buzz around Cody Rhodes. He mentioned it was hard to describe the issue, but felt Cody didn't just fit in with other stars like Jacob Fatu. The veteran writer also pointed out that Rhodes' character was a heel, but he was being booked and treated like a babyface on WWE TV.

"I just don't get the whole Cody thing at all. He's so, I don't even know what word to describe. Look at Cody and put him next to Fatu." Vince added, "He's a heel, absolutely. He's a heel. I've said it from day one." [From 39:55 onwards]

It was a successful outing for Cody Rhodes as he emerged victorious in a Fatal Four-Way match. He defeated Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest to advance to the semi-final of the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament.

