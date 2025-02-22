  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Cody Rhodes suddenly pulled out of huge WWE match; The Rock immediately changes everything on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes suddenly pulled out of huge WWE match; The Rock immediately changes everything on SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 22, 2025 01:14 GMT
The star has now already taken action (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has now already taken action (Image credit: WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes arrived on WWE SmackDown and was set for a huge match, but now, The Rock has changed everything. The American Nightmare was pulled out of the match.

Ad

Cody Rhodes was going to face Solo Sikoa in a six-man tag team match, where he was teaming up with Damian Priest and Braun Strowman. However, that didn't end up happening. Instead, he has now been pulled from the match, and it was not even in his hands - it was in the hands of The Rock.

Nick Aldis told Rhodes that he had been pulled from the six-man tag team match and that nothing could be done about it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm gonna take you out of the six-man tag team match. It's out of my hands Cody."

Rhodes was confused and wondered who he could call to get him put back in the match. Aldis then corrected him, saying that neither of them could call anyone to change this.

"You're not hearing me. There's no one you can call. There's no one I can call, if you smell what I'm cooking. This is coming from the Final Boss, and the Final Boss wants to see you in the ring."
Ad

It remains to be seen what happens when he meets the Rock in the ring.

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी