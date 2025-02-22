Cody Rhodes suddenly pulled out of huge WWE match; The Rock immediately changes everything on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes arrived on WWE SmackDown and was set for a huge match, but now, The Rock has changed everything. The American Nightmare was pulled out of the match.

Ad

Cody Rhodes was going to face Solo Sikoa in a six-man tag team match, where he was teaming up with Damian Priest and Braun Strowman. However, that didn't end up happening. Instead, he has now been pulled from the match, and it was not even in his hands - it was in the hands of The Rock.

Nick Aldis told Rhodes that he had been pulled from the six-man tag team match and that nothing could be done about it.

Ad

Trending

"I'm gonna take you out of the six-man tag team match. It's out of my hands Cody."

Rhodes was confused and wondered who he could call to get him put back in the match. Aldis then corrected him, saying that neither of them could call anyone to change this.

"You're not hearing me. There's no one you can call. There's no one I can call, if you smell what I'm cooking. This is coming from the Final Boss, and the Final Boss wants to see you in the ring."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what happens when he meets the Rock in the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE