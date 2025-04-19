Cody Rhodes surprisingly gets a negative reaction from fans while confronting John Cena on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes was booed by the WWE Universe in Las Vegas on this week's episode of SmackDown. He confronted John Cena during the closing segment of the show.

Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cena on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. This will be The American Nightmare's first time entering WrestleMania as a world champion. Meanwhile, his opponent is hoping to win his 17th WWE world championship.

On the blue brand tonight, Rhodes was heavily booed by the WWE Universe, who initially didn't let him speak a word. However, he quickly got the fans to cheer for him, courtesy of his stellar work on the mic.

Check out the clip of the WWE Universe booing Rhodes:

The segment concluded with John Cena taking a cheap shot at Rhodes and then attempting an Attitude Adjustment. However, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion quickly turned the tables and hit Cena with the Cross Rhodes. The show ended with Rhodes standing tall over Cena while holding his title high on the final night before WrestleMania 41.

Cena earned his shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship by outlasting five other superstars in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Post-match, he joined forces with The Rock and attacked Rhodes, alongside Travis Scott. This marked a historic heel turn for The Cenation Leader.

