Cody Rhodes symbolically anoints Bloodline member as the next face of WWE; it's not Roman Reigns or Jey Uso

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently shared a huge moment with a popular Bloodline name at a recent Stamford-based promotion show. The name in question is neither Roman Reigns nor Jey Uso; it is Jacob Fatu.Cody Rhodes teamed up with Jacob Fatu and Randy Orton to face Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa for a couple of house shows in Texas ahead of SummerSlam 2025. They have now seemingly teamed up once again, this time with Jimmy Uso, against Sikoa's stable during the company's tour of Mexico.A fan recently posted a wholesome picture from the Mexican show, where The American Nightmare can be seen sharing a moment of respect with Fatu by holding the latter up on his shoulders. Although The Samoan Werewolf isn't the main face of the company at the moment, he is expected to become one in the future, and Rhodes seemingly passed the torch to Jacob with this incredible gesture.Check out the photo below:Vince Russo talked about Jacob Fatu's popularity among WWE fansDuring an edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said that he believed no one was as over in WWE at the moment as Jacob Fatu.Russo added that Fatu was a fan favorite because of the way he delivers his promos, saying that he found The Samoan Werewolf extremely cool on the microphone.&quot;Arguably, the most over guy in WWE right this minute is Fatu. And why? The guy is freaking cool, bro. The stuff that comes out of his mouth, his delivery. That is what's missing. The cool factor. There are maybe a handful wrestlers today that you would label cool.&quot; He added, &quot;That's why Fatu is really getting over the way he is. It's not the way they're writing for him. It's not the freaking creative. The guy is just cool.&quot;Check out the video below:Jacob Fatu is all set to lock horns with Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship at SummerSlam 2025. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top at The Biggest Party of The Summer.