Cody Rhodes takes another brutal dig at John Cena on SmackDown as the build-up to WrestleMania 41 ends

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 19, 2025 03:06 GMT
The final showdown (Pic Courtesy: Netflix)
The final showdown (Pic Courtesy: Netflix broadcast of WWE SmackDown)

Cody Rhodes took a brutal shot at John Cena again and managed to get the last laugh on SmackDown as The Road to WrestleMania is now officially ended tonight. The WWE Universe went berserk as the two stars came face to face and things came to a close.

John Cena began by telling Cody to shut his mouth even before The American Nightmare started speaking. He reminded him that it was his 20th WrestleMania and 12th title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He said nobody has the courage to end his career the way he has and that what he's doing was so unprecedented that people can't even believe it's real. He remarked the reason why there's no real "wrestling retirement" is because wrestlers are scared, insecure, losers. He noted that they need the validation of the crowd, and Cena said that he has love and joy in his life, so he doesn't need a single person.

He then said he wanted to take the Undisputed WWE Championship away from Cody Rhodes and the fans forever. He reminded Cody that he told him that the weight of the title gets heavier every day.

At WrestleMania, Cena said the weight will be too much for Cody. He also wanted to share one last thing. He admitted that he knew it was impossible to beat Cody Rhodes, but all of that changed at Elimination Chamber.

He finally brought up what The Rock said and what Cody told him. When Cody told The Rock to go "F himself" for the sake of the fans, Cena knew he could beat him. Cena said that fans always make their own stories to fit their own narrative.

Cena said that in order to beat him, Cody is going to have to choose - to do what the fans think is right, or to win. He called Cody scared, insecure, and naive.

The Cenation Leader then told the champion that in order to become a winner, he needed to sever ties with losers in his life, referring to the WWE Universe. Cena said that Cody will realize he's not the captain, the quarterback, or who he thinks he is. He's just a kid in a man's world.

The crowd began to boo Cody Rhodes when he spoke, which was quite surprising. Cena quickly asked him if this was what he was fighting for.

Cody asked him if he knew the name of the guy who gave him his mic, and the name of the lady in the timekeeper's area, signaling to him that it's a different WWE. He said that if Cena thinks he's underwhelming, then Cena is overrated.

The crowd completely flipped and came to Cody's side. He said that after all of that, he still couldn't wrestle, taking another brutal dig at him.

The crowd loved it. Cena told Cody that to beat him, he didn't need to wrestle. He tried getting a quick one over him and hitting the AA, but Cody countered and hit the Cross Rhodes again, standing tall as The Road to WrestleMania officially concluded on SmackDown.

