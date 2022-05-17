Cody Rhodes comments on his epic rivalry with 13-time champion

Cody Rhodes has spoken about his ongoing feud with Seth Rollins, with the two feuding since his WWE return.

They first clashed during WrestleMania 38, where The American Nightmare was revealed to be The Visionary’s mystery opponent. Their rivalry continued into WrestleMania Backlash, with Rhodes getting the win on both occasions. However, after the former WWE Champion attacked the former AEW star last week on RAW, the two stars will settle the score inside Hell in a Cell.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated before this week’s episode of RAW, the former Intercontinental Champion shared that he was satisfied with the matches against his rival. He then referenced the aforementioned attack, which saw The Visionary stomp him onto the announcers' table.

“When it comes to Seth, I was really satisfied with our two matches. It was pure wrestling. I thought that chapter was closed, but I’m looking forward to what’s next between us. That curb stomp last week on Raw was right on my forehead, so we’re not finished yet," Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes will look to make it three wins in a row against Seth Rollins when they face each other inside Hell in a Cell.

Cody Rhodes says he will remain himself and won't be changing

During the same interview, The American Nightmare expressed his thoughts on WrestleMania Backlash and how he thought it was a wrestling card. He also added that he will not change in terms of being a wrestler.

“I understand that sports entertainment is the proper term in WWE, but Backlash was a wrestling card. Bell-to-bell, there were stories told in the ring and there was competition and there was violence. It just felt different. If me being back helps bring that identity, then good. Because I’m not changing. I’m going to be me."

Cody Rhodes has become the face of RAW ever since his return. During his first night back on the red brand, he also expressed his dream of capturing the WWE Championship.

Do you think Rhodes will be able to make it 3-0 against Rollins at Hell in a Cell? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha