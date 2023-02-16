Cody Rhodes to team up with The Bloodline's former rivals at upcoming WWE event

Cody Rhodes' ongoing feud with The Bloodline is one of the biggest stories in WWE at the moment. The American Nightmare is set to team up with The O.C. members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at an upcoming event.

Gallows and Anderson are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from Roman Reigns and The Usos. The duo, accompanied by AJ Styles, faced off against the Samoans on multiple occasions during The Phenomenal One's feud against Reigns in 2016. The Tribal Chief has also faced the former Bullet Club members in a two-on-one handicap match on a couple of occasions.

Cody Rhodes recently revealed on Twitter that he'll be in trio action at the upcoming WWE Live Events. The American Nightmare added that he'll be teaming up with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Gallows and Anderson have not been seen on TV programming since their tag team turmoil match last month. The duo's absence could also be attributed to AJ Styles' injury, as the Phenomenal One has been out of action since December.

Cody Rhodes had high praise for The Bloodline leader ahead of their potential match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by outlasting 29 other stars to win the Royal Rumble. The American Nightmare will face the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at the Showcase of Immortals.

Ahead of his potential match against Reigns, the American Nightmare heaped praise on The Bloodline leader:

"I consider him the LeBron of this generation. And when I say, you know, everyone always harkens back to MJ. It's the same with sports entertainment where you get the Hogans and you get The Rocks and the Steve Austins and The Ric Flairs. But if you really look at what Roman has been doing for three years, he is a Bruno Sammartino level player. He has made the opportunity to dethrone him the biggest thing since somebody tried to end the streak at WrestleMania," he said.

The war of words between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline started on WWE RAW two weeks back. Paul Heyman stated that while Cody was Dusty Rhodes' favorite son, however, Roman Reigns was the son he always wanted. The feud has taken a personal turn ever since and could culminate with a historic match at WrestleMania 39.

