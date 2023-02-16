Top WWE star breaks character to acknowledge Roman Reigns as the GOAT ahead of potential clash

Cody Rhodes recently praised the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, acknowledging him as the greatest of all time.

In August 2020, The Tribal Chief captured the Universal Championship after defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Match. Last April, he unified the world titles after defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. The leader of The Bloodline has now been a world champion for 900 days.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes broke character to praise Reigns ahead of their potential match at WrestleMania 39.

"I consider him the LeBron of this generation. And when I say, you know, everyone always harkens back to MJ. It's the same with sports entertainment where you get the Hogans and you get The Rocks and the Steve Austins and The Ric Flairs. But if you really look at what Roman has been doing for three years, he is a Bruno Sammartino level player. He has made the opportunity to dethrone him the biggest thing since somebody tried to end the streak at WrestleMania," he said. [4:56 - 5:25]

The American Nightmare pointed out Reigns deserves to be acknowledged as the greatest of all time for what he has done for over 800 days.

"And I think he's definitely in discussion for the flat out GOAT, for the GOAT. You can make all kinds of parameters and qualifiers and categories for the GOAT in our world but I think Roman is up there for simply put the GOAT for what he's done over the course of 800 and something days leading the charge as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion," Rhodes added. [5:26 - 5:48]

Who will Cody Rhodes face at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Last month, Cody Rhodes returned to in-ring action after several months of absence to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

However, Rhodes' opponent at WrestleMania is still unknown. Although Roman Reigns is the current world champion, he will defend his title against Sami Zayn next Saturday at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The winner of that match will then square off against The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows.

