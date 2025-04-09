Cody Rhodes teases big WrestleMania 41 reveal for the WWE Universe

The Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line at WrestleMania 41 in 11 days as Cody Rhodes defends against John Cena. Rhodes remains a fan favorite one year after making history against Roman Reigns, and now he's teasing a big reveal for fans shortly before returning to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The American Nightmare declared himself to be the captain of World Wrestling Entertainment last month during a tense exchange with John Cena. Because he's one of the company's top merchandise movers, WWEShop later released The Captain Collection with a $29.99 hat, $149.99 weight belt, $59.99 hoodie, $84.99 jacket, and two $34.99 t-shirts.

Rhodes took to X today to share a teaser for the WWE Universe as WrestleMania Vegas Season continues. The inaugural AEW TNT Champion said he was happy with The Captain Collection, but his next idea is a bit more "fun" for Sin City. Cody advised fans to stay tuned and wrapped the tweet with the cryptic eyes emoji.

"Was so happy with this collection and how well received it was, but knew I wanted to something 'fun' for Sin City… Stay tuned [eyes emoji]," Cody Rhodes wrote.

The Captain Collection was the latest in a series of frequent Rhodes merchandise drops, but it appears the line is selling well. WWEShop shows that the collection, except for the belt and the jacket, are marked as Most Popular items.

Updated WWE SmackDown lineup for Friday

Friday's SmackDown will air live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Below is the updated lineup:

Cody Rhodes returns to the blue brand Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will face off Rey Fenix vs. Berto Gauntlet to determine new #1 contenders to Women's Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day

Nick Aldis has announced six teams for the Gauntlet to determine WrestleMania challengers for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The participants are: The Secret Hervice, Pure Fusion Collective, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, Natalya and Maxxine Dupri, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, B-Fab and Michin.

