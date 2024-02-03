Cody Rhodes teases challenging Roman Reigns and another top champion at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes took to social media to tease Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes has quite the history with Rollins, having faced and beaten him in a trilogy. Upon his return to WWE, The American Nightmare defeated The Visionary at WrestleMania 38.

Following his triumphant 2024 Royal Rumble victory, Rhodes immediately teased challenging Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, the following Monday, he was confronted by Rollins.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rhodes reacted to the idea of a Triple Threat Match between him, Reigns, and Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Check out Rhodes' tweet:

Cody Rhodes previously opened up about losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes suffered a devastating loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

Speaking to Robbie Fox of My Mom’s Basement, The American Nightmare said:

"I was just sitting there [in the ring] with my hands draped across my knees and you can see me telling myself, I verbally told myself to get up. And the only thing I learned from being in a WrestleMania main event, I know everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, WrestleMania main event,' 'hardest match to get into,' 'Oh, your dad never did that,' all that stuff."

He added:

"The only thing I learned was well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'll be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39 so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling."

Rhodes will be appearing on this week's SmackDown, which also features Roman Reigns.

