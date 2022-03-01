Cody Rhodes seemingly teases debut on Monday Night RAW

It seems Cody Rhodes has begun his teasing fun to get the fans hyped about a possible debut back on Monday Night RAW.

There have been multiple reports that have stated Rhodes is heading back to WWE after he officially left AEW. The surprising news has turned the entire wrestling industry into an absolute state of frenzy.

Now, with fans keeping an eye on the former AEW star, they have noticed some teases coming from him. The most interesting hint from Rhodes that seemingly indicated he's making his debut came from his Instagram story where he quoted Bob Seger's song "Turn The Page".

These are lyrics quoted from Bob Seger's "Turn The Page"

Fans have pointed out that the American Nightmare quoting that he's "on the road again" could be quite the hint that he's set to debut tonight on Monday Night RAW.

While no one has reported that Cody Rhodes is fully set to make an appearance tonight, one might think a debut before WrestleMania 38 would give better treatment to his program.

Drew McIntyre is happy to welcome back Cody Rhodes to WWE

Drew McIntyre knows a lot about making a big name for yourself after getting released to WWE and then coming back to become an even bigger star. In that regard, Cody Rhodes and McIntyre seem to have a lot of similarities.

However, back in 2010 the American Nightmare and Scottish Psychopath paired up with each other to form a tag team called the "Dashing Ones." Although the pairing was short-lived, it still managed to bring them gold as they captured the WWE Tag Team Championship.

In an appearance over at the In the Kliq podcast, Drew McIntyre was asked to share his thoughts about Cody potentially returning to WWE. The Scottish Warrior responded that it would be great to see him back.

"Yeah, I mean I read all the headlines like everybody else online. I think 20 percent of them actually happen. I hope he comes back, that'd be awesome, like I know what it feels like to be gone from WWE feeling like you should have achieved more. And coming back to do it, and just knowing him and the way I know him, he probably feels the same way about unfinished business. So if it materializes, then awesome. He's such a talent, and be more than welcome on the roster," said McIntyre.

Perhaps we'll get to see these two massively talented superstars meet in the ring and face each other if Rhodes makes his rumored return.

