Cody Rhodes teases former AEW Star appearing at WrestleMania 39 during his Undisputed WWE title match with Roman Reigns

While Cody Rhodes is getting ready for the biggest match of his life at WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare has teased a WWE appearance from his wife Brandi Rhodes.

Brandi worked for WWE as a ring announcer prior to her release in 2016 and went on to create a character of her own as a ring valet for her husband whilst working on promotions like Ring of Honor and NJPW. Since Cody made his comeback to WWE last year after leaving his executive role in AEW, many have been wondering if Brandi will be on RAW or SmackDown sometime soon.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Cody was asked by show host Peter Rosenberg if Brandi would make an appearance at WrestleMania 39 as a potential equalizer to fend off Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman.

"If I'm Roman Reigns, I'm not necessarily scared of Brandi Rhodes. If I'm Mr. Heyman [Paul Heyman], I would be scared of what could happen. She's really enjoying watching this. My whole family, not that they've come out of the woodwork, they've always been big supporters, but for Mania, because I've never been in this situation before, I've gotten everything really organized in advance." H/T (Fightful)

After winning the men's Royal Rumble match last month, Cody will now face either Sami Zayn or Roman Reigns in the main event at WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Former WWE writer believes Cody Rhodes is not on Roman Reigns' level

Whilst The American Nightmare has emerged as one of the biggest threats to The Tribal Chief's title reign, individuals like Vince Russo firmly believe that Cody is far off the level of stardom that Roman is currently on.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the former WWE Head Writer was asked if Cody Rhodes was on the same level as The Head of The Table.

"No, no way! You're talking about how many years do you have behind Roman Reigns now. To, like you said, a guy that's been back for two weeks? It's not even close, bro. It's not even close!" [5:31 - 5:45] H/T (Sportskeeda)

At WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes will look to do what no other superstar has been able to do in the past 896 days, and that is to defeat Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal title.

