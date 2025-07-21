  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes teases a huge announcement with his cryptic message just days after showing signs of turning heel

Cody Rhodes teases a huge announcement with his cryptic message just days after showing signs of turning heel

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 21, 2025 13:27 GMT
Cody Rhodes (WWE.com and NJPW on YouTube)
Cody Rhodes (WWE.com and NJPW on YouTube)

Cody Rhodes sent a cryptic message teasing a huge announcement on social media. He recently showed signs of a potential heel turn by attacking John Cena with the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown.

Ad

Rhodes will challenge Cena for the title in a rematch at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Their first title match took place at WrestleMania 41, where Cena used Travis Scott's assist to dethrone The American Nightmare.

On SmackDown, Cena originally refused to agree to a title match at SummerSlam before he was ambushed by Rhodes. The latter put the reigning champion through a table and made him sign the contract. On X, he teased an announcement for 10 AM Eastern Time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Cody Rhodes' post on X:

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Ad

Vince Russo claimed that John Cena's actions against Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown didn't make sense

Vince Russo was quite critical of John Cena's actions from the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. The veteran questioned Cena's decision to back out of his SummerSlam match against Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on BroDown, he said:

"They're not even paying attention to what they're writing. They're not even paying attention because when something happens, something has to come out of it. You know, it needs to make sense in some way, shape, or form. Even when we get to the end of the show, that they're looking for something, but the something doesn't make any sense. All of a sudden, bro, throughout this whole run, Cena is afraid of Cody now. I mean, hasn't been phased by him, has been cocky, has been a heel, but now he's trying to back out of a match. Like, how'd that happen?"
Ad

Rhodes will challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight. A win for The American Nightmare would mark the beginning of his second reign with the title.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications