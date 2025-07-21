Cody Rhodes teases a huge announcement with his cryptic message just days after showing signs of turning heel

Cody Rhodes sent a cryptic message teasing a huge announcement on social media. He recently showed signs of a potential heel turn by attacking John Cena with the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown.Rhodes will challenge Cena for the title in a rematch at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Their first title match took place at WrestleMania 41, where Cena used Travis Scott's assist to dethrone The American Nightmare.On SmackDown, Cena originally refused to agree to a title match at SummerSlam before he was ambushed by Rhodes. The latter put the reigning champion through a table and made him sign the contract. On X, he teased an announcement for 10 AM Eastern Time.Check out Cody Rhodes' post on X:Vince Russo claimed that John Cena's actions against Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown didn't make senseVince Russo was quite critical of John Cena's actions from the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. The veteran questioned Cena's decision to back out of his SummerSlam match against Cody Rhodes.Speaking on BroDown, he said:&quot;They're not even paying attention to what they're writing. They're not even paying attention because when something happens, something has to come out of it. You know, it needs to make sense in some way, shape, or form. Even when we get to the end of the show, that they're looking for something, but the something doesn't make any sense. All of a sudden, bro, throughout this whole run, Cena is afraid of Cody now. I mean, hasn't been phased by him, has been cocky, has been a heel, but now he's trying to back out of a match. Like, how'd that happen?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRhodes will challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight. A win for The American Nightmare would mark the beginning of his second reign with the title.