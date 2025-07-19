John Cena’s actions on SmackDown this week didn’t “make any sense,” says former WWE employee (Exclusive)

The main event of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown set the course for the upcoming SummerSlam PLE. The main event featured the contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.
Cody Rhodes won his shot at John Cena's title following his King of the Ring victory last month, and the two came face to face on this week's episode. Former WWE employee Vince Russo questioned the actions of the current Undisputed WWE Champion.
Talking about the main event of SmackDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo claimed that Cena's actions on this week's episode didn't make any sense and blamed the writers for the same. The segment revolved around Cena trying to get out of his match at SummerSlam before Cody Rhodes took matters into his own hands and forced the champion to sign the contract.
"They're not even paying attention to what they're writing. They're not even paying attention because when something happens, something has to come out of it. You know, it needs to make sense in some way, shape, or form. Even when we get to the end of the show, that they're looking for something, but the something doesn't make any sense. All of a sudden, bro, throughout this whole run, Cena is afraid of Cody now. I mean, hasn't been phased by him, has been cocky, has been a heel, but now he's trying to back out of a match. Like, how'd that happen?" Russo said. [15:44 onwards]
Cody Rhodes lost his title to John Cena at SummerSlam after the unseen 17 used underhanded tactics to win the belt. He wouldn't have that advantage this time around, as Rhodes announced after the contract signing that the two would face each other in a Street Fight.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
