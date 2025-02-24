Cody Rhodes teases responding to the Rock on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has teased responding to The Rock's shocking offer from last Friday on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. The February 24 edition of the red brand will air live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Brahma Bull made his much-awaited return last Friday on SmackDown. He delivered a strange promo and talked about his powers as TKO's board member. He then asked The American Nightmare to be 'his champion' and demanded for his "soul," leaving fans confused.

Cody Rhodes, who was left speechless on SmackDown, could come up with a response on tonight's Monday Night RAW itself. The Undisputed WWE Champion was given time till Elimination Chamber on March 1 to respond to The Final Boss, but he took to his Instagram story today to reveal he was at the venue for the show. The 39-year-old noted he had a lot to talk about in Cincinnati.

"A lot to talk about in Cincinnati," he wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of his Instagram story in the tweet below:

WWE Hall of Famer shares his take on the SmackDown segment featuring The Rock and Cody Rhodes

The Rock's promo on the latest edition of SmackDown has been a major talking point in the world of professional wrestling since last Friday. Wrestling veteran Mark Henry also weighed in with his opinion about the segment.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that the promo made him uncomfortable. Henry noted that he was left with two questions after the segment.

"I'm still trying to unpack the first clip, but the second clip made me really uncomfortable. It almost seemed like, 'I want you.' But it wasn't 'I want you,' it was 'I want your soul.' And how do you ask a human being for their soul? How do you collect on a human soul? Those two are my two questions," he said. [From 4:23 to 4:55]

You can listen to Mark Henry's comments in the podcast below:

Cody Rhodes is likely to wrestle the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, with The Final Boss back in the picture, WWE might be tempted to take a different route.

