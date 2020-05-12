Is Cody Rhodes looking to bring Mike Tyson over to AEW?

Mike Tyson is arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time, and definitely is one of the scariest athletes to ever set foot in the ring. Even at the age of 53, Tyson is still capable of throwing his ever-brutal punches and holds an insane amount of power in his arms.

The boxing legend recently posted a training montage via his official Twitter handle, and in the closing stages of the clip, Mike Tyson claimed that he's back. Now, we aren't completely sure what Tyson meant with his statement, but the WWE Hall of Famer could be returning to the boxing ring, given the shape he currently is in.

AEW Executive Vice-President, Cody Rhodes, definitely seemed quite interested in Tyson's quote and is probably keeping an eye out for his return to combat sports.

Considering the fact that Mike Tyson has appeared in WWE on numerous occasions in the past, maybe a return to the fight business could open a potential door for a cameo in AEW? Well, we don't know for sure but judging by Cody Rhodes' social media teasing in regards to AEW's past, never say never!

Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes with Mike Tyson backstage at AEW Double or Nothing:

Cody Rhodes teasing a potential AEW appearance(s) for Mike Tyson?

Mike Tyson was heavily influential in the WWE back in the 90s and has made several appearances for the company in the past. Well, not just appearances, because Tyson also played a part as the special outside enforcer in the WrestleMania XIV main event between Shawn Michaels and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

Given the fact that Mike Tyson is probably making a return to the world of pro boxing, a return to the world of pro wrestling also remains a possibility, courtesy of AEW and Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes, as we all know, likes to tease major announcements on social media regarding his promotion AEW, and in response to Tyson's recently released clip, the former 'American Nightmare' posted the following. Of course, Cody's response was short but it certainly indicates the fact that he probably is keeping his eyes on Mike Tyson's potential return.

Advertisement

Will Mike Tyson appear on AEW?

For now, we still don't know if Mike Tyson is even returning to boxing, but one thing is for sure, his recent clips from training exemplify the absolute beast he still is. An appearance under the AEW banner could be a possibility, after all, never say never when it comes to pro wrestling.