Cody Rhodes teases WWE dream match with 29-year-old star

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently teased a dream wrestling match with 29-year-old star Carmelo Hayes.

Rhodes' latest singles bout was against Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam. It was their third meeting and The American Nightmare won twice, ending their feud and earning The Beast's respect. Rhodes is currently performing on WWE RAW, while Hayes is signed with the developmental brand where he is the current NXT Champion.

Recently, Carmelo Hayes took to Instagram to post a video of him and Rhodes from the latter's documentary. The NXT Champion wrote that it was an honor for him to be a part of Cody Rhodes' documentary.

"Was an honor to be a small part in the road to recovery for @americannightmarecody. His documentary just dropped last week on @peacock, TAP IN if you haven’t already," Hayes wrote on Instagram.

Cody Rhodes was quick to notice the post and commented on it. He asked Hayes when they were going to dance, indicating a match between the two.

"Dawg!!! When we dancing?" Rhodes' commented.

Carmelo Hayes replied that he is always free on Mondays.

"I'm always free on Mondays," Hayes replied.

You can check out a screenshot of their comments below:

Screenshot of their exchange

Konnan wasn't a fan of WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar shaking Cody Rhodes' hand in the ring

On an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan said that WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar should have shaken Cody's hand in the dressing room and not in front of everyone because he believes their feud could continue in the future.

"At first, when he shook hands with him, I was like, 'Shouldn't you be doing that in the dressing room?' And a lot of people can say, 'Well, they do it in UFC or boxing.' Yeah, but usually, when they do it in UFC or boxing, it's the end of a rivalry. This, I would think, would continue in the future. But you could also argue, 'Hey, what if after he lifted his hand in the future, he attacks him again? Wouldn't that make him more of a...' Yeah, you got a point there, but I'm a big fan of, like, don't do that in the ring."

Fans want to see Cody Rhodes in a match against Carmelo Hayes. Both wrestlers indicated by their comments that they would like to face each other. Only time will tell if WWE will make a match involving the two official or not.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes? Let us know in the comments section below.

