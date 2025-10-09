Cody Rhodes texted two-time WWE Hall of Famer to check on him after heart procedure

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes reached out to a former world champion after his recent heart procedure. Kevin Nash has opened up about his conversation with The American Nightmare after receiving a text from him.

WWE veteran Kevin Nash recently underwent a minor heart procedure. Rumor had it that it was a major surgery, but he quickly shot down the reports.

On the latest edition of Kliq This, Kevin Nash revealed that Cody Rhodes reached out to him via text message following his heart procedure. Nash then talked to Rhodes about his current on-screen feud with Seth Rollins, his arch-rival.

"I text Cody [Rhodes] back because he asked how my procedure went, Cody did. And I told him, I said: you know, it's nice to see two f**king guys that caliber, you know, that basically give you, like, just by putting their name next to each other, give you a fire star angle." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' 2022 rivalry

Rhodes and Rollins are all set to face off at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth event in Australia. The two men will be competing for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship. Rhodes and Rollins feuded for months on end back in 2022, when The American Nightmare returned in a massive surprise at WrestleMania 38.

Rhodes went on to defeat Rollins at The Show of Shows, WrestleMania Backlash, and Hell In A Cell. Two years later, the two rivals ended up forming an alliance to defeat a mutual enemy: The Bloodline. Rhodes and Rollins lost a tag team match to The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL Night 1. On Night 2, though, Rollins helped Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Fans are excited to see the two top WWE Superstars go at it once again at Crown Jewel: Perth.

