"I told Vince McMahon..." - Cody Rhodes on conversation with WWE Chairman before return

New WWE signee Cody Rhodes has discussed his conversation with Vince McMahon before his return. The American Nightmare told the chairman that he's the best wrestler in the world.

After weeks of speculation, Cody Rhodes re-joined WWE at WrestleMania 38. He faced Seth Rollins in an exciting 20-minute match and had the crowd firmly behind him.

While speaking to Variety, Cody said that he told McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and WWE President Nick Khan that he's the best in the world. Rhodes also said he's excited to prove that he's the best.

"I told Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and Nick Khan — this very small circle of individuals — I told them what I truly believe and it’s that I’m the best wrestler in the world. And to go further with it, I actually don’t think there’s a close second. But with that said, the opportunity now exists to prove it, and that’s what I’m most excited about."

He went on to state that he wants to win the world title, something that his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, didn't achieve in WWE.

"But different person or not, I’m still that little kid that I mentioned in an AEW promo that wants what my dad didn’t get, and I’m not going to say it out loud because I don’t want to jinx it," said Rhodes.

New WWE star Cody Rhodes has been grateful to the McMahon family in the past

Even as a part of AEW, Cody thanked the McMahon family - Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H - for helping his father when he needed it the most.

"Both Hunter [Triple H] and Vince and Stephanie McMahon were very good to my father when he needed it, and as his son that’s something that if they ever ask me to, you know, to repay that debt, I’ll go repay it. Because it was important," said Rhodes last year.

Dusty Rhodes was brought back by WWE to be the head writer and coach of NXT when the brand was in its infancy. The American Dream made sporadic appearances on the promotion, often to support his sons, until his death in 2015.

