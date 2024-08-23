Cody Rhodes took a heartwarming step heading into WrestleMania; Brodie Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, sends an emotional message

Cody Rhodes' heartwarming gesture heading into WrestleMania XL has recently been revealed. Brodie Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, sent him an emotional message filled with gratitude.

This year has been one of the best years of Cody Rhodes' professional life. He won the Royal Rumble for the second consecutive year and then main evented WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare also finished his story at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cody, known for his kindness, brought along his family and friends for this monumental occasion. Among those in Cody's corner was Brodie Lee's son, Brodie, who was in attendance for the event. Cody and Brodie Lee shared a locker room together, and ever since the latter passed away, Cody has been there for his family.

Hence, Brodie Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, took to social media to pen a note showcasing her gratitude to The American Nightmare for everything he has done for her son.

"I don’t think I’ll ever have the words for how grateful I am for pro wrestling. @americannightmarecody especially so. I’ve never met someone so loyal and so incredibly thoughtful and generous. Brodie jokes about going on the road with him and Cody of course decided to make it happen. Despite his chaotic workhorse schedule he let Brodie come along for the weekend with him. Having Brodie see Cody main event WrestleMania is undeniably cool and can make almost anyone want to be a pro wrestler."

She continued:

"What many don’t see is the tireless work behind all of that. I love that Brodie got to see that side of it. He got to see some of the sacrifices made and how exhausting it all can be. On top of that he got to see Cody and work. He got to see first hand how much effort he puts into everything he does and how he’s remained so grateful, humbled, and kind. Everything I want Brodie to grow up to be."

Chris Jericho claims he put a spotlight on Cody Rhodes

When Cody Rhodes signed with AEW, he was also an EVP. Despite this, Cody delivered standout performances in the ring and eventually became one of the top stars in professional wrestling before re-signing with WWE.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Chris Jericho, who has worked with several young stars in AEW, claimed to have put the spotlight on The American Nightmare.

"I love using the Jericho Vortex as a positive thing. Not every single feud or story you tell in wrestling will work, but I have to say in AEW that 90% of the guys I've worked with and stories told have been pretty good. That goes back to day one. I think I worked with Darby Allin in week three without knowing who he was. Orange Cassidy, Jack Perry, Scorpio Sky and beyond that. Even Cody Rhodes. Cody was not who he is now. He was a guy who had been a journeyman and then became one of the top guys in AEW. He was earmarked to be, but I did a lot to put a spotlight on him.”

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin 2024. It will be interesting to see if KO can beat Rhodes for the title.

