Cody Rhodes touts family members as future Tag Team Champions

Cody Rhodes shared an interesting update ahead of the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown and suggested that members of his family were future champions. Tonight's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

It was announced earlier today that Cody Rhodes will be interviewed by announcer Joe Tessitore during this week's episode of the blue brand. Ahead of SmackDown, The American Nightmare shared a picture with his nephews, Wayne and Wyatt Rhodes, and claimed that they were future Tag Team Champions. You can check out the Undisputed WWE Champion's update on his Instagram story by clicking here.

The American Nightmare Rhodes shared a photo with his nephews ahead of SmackDown [Image credit: Screenshot of Rhodes' Instagram story]

Rhodes will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at Royal Rumble 2025. The two stars are also scheduled for a contract signing moderated by The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels, tomorrow at Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE legend claims major Cody Rhodes rivalry may not be over

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently suggested that The Rock's rivalry with Cody Rhodes may not have ended just yet.

The Final Boss appeared during WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix and seemingly put his issues with Rhodes to rest. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bischoff noted that The Great One was very good at leaving hints and referenced the legend's comment about Rhodes' mother, suggesting that the rivalry may continue down the line.

"The reaction that they've got, because I've seen a lot of it, social media's like, 'What the f**k? We're just supposed to forget?'" Bischoff said. "But, you know, Rock is really good at planting little Easter eggs along the way. The little quote to Cody, 'Tell your mom I said Happy New Year,' whatever the quote was to Cody's mom that caught Cody by surprise, I don't know, let's just wait and see." [0:50 – 1:16]

You can check out Bischoff's comments in the video below:

Kevin Owens has become one of the most despised WWE Superstars on the roster for his brutal attacks on Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in recent months. It will be interesting to see if The Prizefighter can win the Ladder Match at Royal Rumble next weekend and become the champion.

