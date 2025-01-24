Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (January 24, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is one that fans should not miss. Aside from it being the go-home show before the long-awaited Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, it will feature two exciting matches and one appearance from one of the brand's champions.

The January 24, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It has a capacity of up to 16,200 and is the home of the PBR's Austin Gamblers.

Only three shows have taken place in tonight's location since 2022 which includes SmackDown, RAW, and the latest being the August 15, 2024, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Austin, Texas

Venue: Moody Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $35 to $1,010 while two tickers range from $35 to $850.

What to expect for tonight's action-packed Friday Night SmackDown?

As of this writing, two matches are currently featured for the upcoming Friday show, along with an appearance from the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' rivalry continues to heat up on WWE SmackDown. Before both men will have their Ladder match at Royal Rumble for the Undisputed title, they will first meet this weekend for a contract signing to their match guided by Shawn Michaels himself. It will be interesting what The American Nightmare has to say about the upcoming show.

The brand's tag team division continues to feud against each other in their quest to determine the next challengers for DIY's Tag Team gold. Last week, The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Los Garzas despite Angel and Berto receiving help from Pretty Deadly. Tonight, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin will seek retribution against Kit Wilson and Elton Prince.

Finally, a member of the Anoa'i will also be in action tonight. LA Knight has been on his quest to attack The Tongans, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa since Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu cost him his United States title match against Shinsuke Nakamura on the January 10 episode. Tonight, The Megastar will go head-to-head against Tama Tonga.

Speaking of the Anoa'i family, another Anoa'i member will also be in action this week as Jacob Fatu takes on Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. It will be interesting to see if they will first clash tonight.

