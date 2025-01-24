Nick Aldis to confirm one major star will be gone; Royal Rumble return confirmed? 4 Things the WWE SmackDown GM can announce on tonight's episode

We are all set for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, where the biggest feuds and storylines are expected to heat up. The blue brand will see its host of superstars fight to gain momentum with less than ten days to go for the Royal Rumble.

Here, we look at four announcements Nick Aldis can make on SmackDown this week, which could help shake up the Friday Night Show. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#1. A huge twist added to Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

WWE has announced that Saturday Night's Main Event will feature a contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens ahead of their title match at Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Shawn Michaels is set to moderate the segment, and Nick Aldis could add a surprise twist on tonight's show.

Last week, the SmackDown General manager found it difficult to contain both superstars on the blue brand. He stated that there is an addendum in the contract, but neither Cody Rhodes nor KO signed the document. Aldis could announce on tonight's show that per the revised terms of the contract, whoever loses in the title match at Royal Rumble will have to leave SmackDown for good.

#2. Top RAW Superstar to permanently move to SmackDown

The last few weeks have seen Drew McIntyre take every opportunity to confront superstars on both RAW and SmackDown. Recently, The Scottish Warrior appeared on the blue brand and kept Cody Rhodes distracted while Owens attacked the World Champion from behind.

Considering Mcintyre has done everything he could on RAW, Triple H could be in favor of moving him to the blue brand. Many expect a potential alliance between Kevin Owens and McIntyre, considering their mutual hatred towards Rhodes and The Bloodline. McIntyre's loss against Seth Rollins may fuel him to pursue different challenges, and Nick Aldis could announce his permanent move to the blue brand on this week's show.

#3. Announce 14-time World Champion's return

Charlotte Flair has been away from in-ring action since December 2023, owing to a torn ACL, MCL, and Meniscus.. The Queen frequently shares updates on her Instagram and now appears close to a massive return.

WWE could make a huge announcement regarding the celebrated champion's much-awaited return at the Women's Royal Rumble through Nick Aldis. The General Manager may use the opportunity to confirm that Charlotte will be on SmackDown, teasing fans with a potential title match between the returning superstar and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania.

#4. United States Champion's next #1 contender

Nick Aldis could make a massive announcement regarding a tournament that would determine the next contender for United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The creative team would like to build intense rivalries around the title and could use a potential tournament to determine the top superstars whom fans want to see in the mix.

This would allow the creative team to involve new names in the run for the prestigious title while also setting the stage for fresh new rivalries on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see if Nick Aldis decides on a one-off match starring multiple superstars or an extensive tournament running over the next few weeks to pick the next challenger for The King of Strong Style.

