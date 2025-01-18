  • home icon
Top tag team's plans against Motor City Machine Guns backfires during SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 18, 2025 03:05 GMT
Motor City Machine Guns
Motor City Machine Guns are a popular tag team on SmackDown (source: WWE.com and Alex Shelley's X account)

A top tag team tried to cost Motor City Machine Guns their match during WWE SmackDown. However, these plans backfired.

Pretty Deadly was one of the top teams in NXT. When they made it to the main roster, they were involved in some meaningful storylines. However, their push was put on hold for a while. But it looks like the former NXT UK Tag Team Championships want to get back to the top of the tag team division, and they already seem to have a plan in place.

They tried to get into the good graces of the WWE Tag Team Champions, DIY, by covering for them. They blamed Los Garza for attacking Street Profits a few weeks ago. However, Apollo Crews revealed that Pretty Deadly was lying.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Motor City Machine Guns faced off against Los Garza. MCMG are also on a mission to regain their tag team titles from DIY. Both teams were engaged in a competitive contest when Pretty Deadly interfered in the match. However, the referee was too distracted to count the pinfall. This allowed MCMG to recover and pick up the win.

With this win, Motor City Machine Guns move one step closer to the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
