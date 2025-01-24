Tama Tonga hints at new member in message about future after WWE Superstar says has The Bloodline ended

The Bloodline may be over, but Tama Tonga has now reacted to a new possibility. The star has also hinted at what's coming in the future.

Technically, Roman Reigns was declared the real Tribal Chief after he beat Solo Sikoa, and the New Bloodline ceased to be a faction. Without Sikoa as the Tribal Chief, the group can no longer be the Bloodline. LA Knight observed this and noted that The Bloodline had ended. He also talked about how, now that Solo Sikoa was gone, no one stopped him from taking Tama Tonga out and threatening him.

Tonga is set to face Knight in a match on WWE SmackDown this week. For Knight, it's a big match, as he hopes that with it, he can restart his rise to the top and be the biggest star in the company with a title. Tama Tonga, though, sent a message that seemed to hint about the future of the Bloodline.

He wrote, "Blood in, Blood out" with emojis. This appeared to indicate that someone else, potentially Solo Sikoa, was coming in just as someone was leaving the group. It remains to be seen if that's the case.

"🩸in 🩸 out," he wrote on X.

It remains to be seen whether this means he has exited the group or the faction has disbanded. For the moment, Sikoa himself has not clarified the group's status. He has not spoken since receiving jeers when he appeared on SmackDown last week.

The next appearance by the star should reveal more about what's next for the group.

Tama Tonga may have some support from another star when facing LA Knight

Tama Tonga is heading into a match against LA Knight on WWE SmackDown, and it seems that he's alone with no Solo Sikoa by his side. However, he may not be completely alone. While Jacob Fatu hinted at a singles run last week, talking about how he's just getting started, he also may be there for Tonga.

While the Bloodline may no longer exist, the two of them are still a team. It remains to be seen what happens during Tonga's match.

